Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.76.

NYSE RJF opened at $108.10 on Monday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.45.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,280,000 after acquiring an additional 65,993 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Raymond James by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Raymond James by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

