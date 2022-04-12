Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $180,000 Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,669,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,669,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 177,582 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 399.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 143,727 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,096,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 95,808 shares during the period.

Shares of OUNZ stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

