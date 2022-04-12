Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,160 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,073 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,330 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,860,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $177.30 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.92) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.78.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total transaction of $793,375.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $54,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,514,549 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.