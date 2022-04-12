Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $205,000 Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,008,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Balchem by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $133.69 on Tuesday. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.37 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $213.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

