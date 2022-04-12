Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after acquiring an additional 355,858 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $1,147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 346,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 182,388 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $1,350,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SDC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.18. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $11.75.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.