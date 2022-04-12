Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,974 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

LSXMK stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

