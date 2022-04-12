Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 528.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $147.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.31 and its 200 day moving average is $134.12.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.58.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

