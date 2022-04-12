Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Boosted by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.23. 83,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,497. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

