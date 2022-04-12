Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 227,172 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 60.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 25.8% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRGB opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $224.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.63.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $283.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.51 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.