Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT) versus Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Financial Review

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) and Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Ouster alerts:

This table compares Ouster and Reelcause’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster -279.89% -38.56% -32.59% Reelcause N/A N/A N/A

22.0% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ouster has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reelcause has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ouster and Reelcause, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 0 5 0 3.00 Reelcause 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ouster presently has a consensus price target of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 213.73%. Given Ouster’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than Reelcause.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ouster and Reelcause’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster $33.58 million 21.00 -$93.98 million ($0.84) -4.86 Reelcause N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Reelcause has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ouster.

Summary

Ouster beats Reelcause on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ouster Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Reelcause Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reelcause, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of renewable energy products. Its products include general industrial machinery and equipment. The firm focuses on commercializing patented technology related to new renewable energy projects. Its patents are used for a product that produces energy using water. The company was founded by Jian Liang Shi in 1990 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.