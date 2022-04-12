Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of RF traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 281,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,097,535. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

