Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $41,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after purchasing an additional 245,179 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,915,000 after purchasing an additional 126,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 360,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,330,000 after purchasing an additional 121,539 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RS opened at $183.04 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $198.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,957. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

