Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock Position Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

NYSE:RS opened at $183.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.04 and its 200 day moving average is $164.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $198.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $1,785,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

