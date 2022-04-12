Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading 3.8% Higher

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 675 ($8.80) and last traded at GBX 675 ($8.80). 123,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 203,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 650 ($8.47).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.18. The company has a market capitalization of £540.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 639.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 688.21.

Get Renewi alerts:

Renewi Company Profile (LON:RWI)

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, MIneralz & Water, and Specialities segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.