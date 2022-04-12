Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.63.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RCII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.
In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.
About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
