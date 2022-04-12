Research Analysts Offer Predictions for APA Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for APA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Shares of APA stock opened at $41.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. APA has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $43.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.