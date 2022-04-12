Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (BP.B)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON: BP.B) in the last few weeks:

4/7/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 450 ($5.86) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/6/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 380 ($4.95) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/6/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 700 ($9.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/4/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 590 ($7.69) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/23/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 490 ($6.39) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/23/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 450 ($5.86) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/10/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 480 ($6.25) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/1/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 590 ($7.69) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/1/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 380 ($4.95) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/28/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 700 ($9.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/28/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 450 ($5.86) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/25/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 450 ($5.86) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/24/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 600 ($7.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/23/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 380 ($4.95) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/22/2022 – BP plc 9% Preferred Shares was given a new GBX 630 ($8.21) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of BP.B stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.28) on Tuesday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 170.63 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The firm has a market cap of £35.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 174.39.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.