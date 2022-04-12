ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in ResMed by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ResMed by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 21.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,447,000 after buying an additional 78,479 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $242.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $187.09 and a one year high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,113 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,093 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

