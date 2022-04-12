Reviewing Eastside Distilling (EAST) & Its Competitors

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Eastside Distilling to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $12.89 million -$2.20 million -4.10 Eastside Distilling Competitors $11.07 billion $1.69 billion -108.89

Eastside Distilling’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling. Eastside Distilling is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eastside Distilling and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastside Distilling Competitors 278 1293 1458 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 88.92%. Given Eastside Distilling’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eastside Distilling has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -17.62% -58.05% -20.46% Eastside Distilling Competitors -11.45% -22.68% -11.85%

Volatility & Risk

Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling’s competitors have a beta of 0.71, indicating that their average share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eastside Distilling competitors beat Eastside Distilling on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Eastside Distilling (Get Rating)

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand. It also offers gin and ready-to-drink products. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

