Reviewing Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) and Its Competitors

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Stabilis Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by institutional investors. 74.9% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $77.17 million -$7.80 million -11.95 Stabilis Solutions Competitors $8.28 billion -$62.25 million 17.77

Stabilis Solutions’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Stabilis Solutions. Stabilis Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stabilis Solutions’ peers have a beta of 0.82, suggesting that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stabilis Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stabilis Solutions Competitors 297 818 782 22 2.28

Stabilis Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.09%. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential downside of 3.78%. Given Stabilis Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stabilis Solutions is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions -10.11% -12.41% -9.07% Stabilis Solutions Competitors 3.97% 35.64% 2.77%

Summary

Stabilis Solutions peers beat Stabilis Solutions on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG. The Power Delivery segment provides power delivery solutions to the global energy industry through its subsidiary in Brazil and joint venture in China. The company was founded on October 21, 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

