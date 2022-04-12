Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading 5.5% Higher

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.40 and last traded at $55.40. 1,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 818,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.37.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $5,153,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,785 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,373. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

