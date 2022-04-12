REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.95. The firm has a market cap of $506.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.04. REX American Resources has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $113.43.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $115,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

