Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €187.00 by UBS Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been given a €187.00 ($203.26) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($131.52) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €124.82 ($135.67).

Shares of RHM traded up €7.75 ($8.42) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €202.00 ($219.57). 360,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.49. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €76.28 ($82.91) and a 12-month high of €209.70 ($227.93). The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €143.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €105.87.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

