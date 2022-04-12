Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $21.97.

In related news, President Patrick W. Galley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

