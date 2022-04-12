Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $21.97.
In related news, President Patrick W. Galley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (RMM)
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
- What’s Going On At Twitter (NYSE: TWTR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.