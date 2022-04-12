Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 39.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.14 and a quick ratio of 13.93. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of 33.46 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 51.93.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $2,206,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

