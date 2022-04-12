RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $1.87

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $2.37. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 695,526 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.58.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.