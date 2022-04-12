Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires New Shares in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

NYSE WLK opened at $114.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.76. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $127.21.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,090 shares of company stock worth $4,720,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

