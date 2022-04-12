Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires New Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $92.40 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.72 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens raised their target price on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

