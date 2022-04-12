Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 11,627 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

