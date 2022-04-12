Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys New Stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OAS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.29.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $146.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.71. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 31.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

