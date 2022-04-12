Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $420,000 Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRME. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 11.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 10.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants stock opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.10.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $127.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

First Merchants Profile (Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.