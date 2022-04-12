Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $478,000 Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 5.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Assurant by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $186.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.32. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $144.18 and a one year high of $189.22.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

