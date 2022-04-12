Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $572,000 Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 182.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $792.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCRN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

