Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $95,000 Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,856 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after buying an additional 194,947 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $632.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VNDA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $78,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

