Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 750 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after buying an additional 107,096 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $830,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 606.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $127.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $119.68 and a one year high of $148.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.83.

Lincoln Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.