Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,986 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,968 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,251.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,374 shares of company stock valued at $289,397 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

