Rocket Vault Price Reaches $0.0651 on Major Exchanges (RVF)

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the US dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044154 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.40 or 0.07565213 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,190.41 or 1.00134836 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

