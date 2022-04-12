Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 883.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.60. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

