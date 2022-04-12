Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. UBS Group began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.20. 261,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,580,824. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

