Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Invests $513,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.10. The company had a trading volume of 140,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $87.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

