Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $356,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 713,519 shares of company stock valued at $35,474,422 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

CG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.87. The stock had a trading volume of 94,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,970. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

