Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,390 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000.

NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,779. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average of $77.16. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $81.26.

