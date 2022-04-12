Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

FUN stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,160. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

