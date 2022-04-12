Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after buying an additional 240,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $236.56. 22,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,478. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.05 and its 200 day moving average is $220.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

