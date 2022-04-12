Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at Scotiabank

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ROOT. raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities reissued an action list buy rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Roots in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.04.

TSE:ROOT opened at C$3.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$152.55 million and a P/E ratio of 9.09. Roots has a twelve month low of C$2.65 and a twelve month high of C$4.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

