Rose Hill Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 12th (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

Rose Hill Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 12th. Rose Hill Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

ROSEU opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Rose Hill Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06.

Get Rose Hill Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,015,000.

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rose Hill Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rose Hill Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.