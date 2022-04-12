Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.06.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.50.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.