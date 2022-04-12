Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$150.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $91.14 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.75.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.