SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,325 ($17.27) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGRO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.33) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.48) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.29) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.28).

SGRO stock opened at GBX 1,359 ($17.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,300.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,316.32. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 963.60 ($12.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,508 ($19.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

