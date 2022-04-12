Royale Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $65,008.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $814,092.46 and $65,008.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00043972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.31 or 0.07535571 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,008.84 or 0.99986096 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,840,208 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

